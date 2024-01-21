Gators land Alabama cornerback signee from transfer portal

When former Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired, class of 2024 signee and cornerback Jameer Grimsley decided that Tuscaloosa wasn’t right for him and hit the transfer portal.

Florida and LSU immediately jumped back into the recruiting race, but Grimsley landed on the Gators Sunday after taking just three days to think things over. Hayes Fawcett of On3 broke the news first.

“There’s no place like home,” Grimsley said to On3. “I dreamed about this since I was a jit. I feel like it was God’s plan that everything happened the way it did. What better feeling than to bring a natty back to your home state?”

BREAKING: Former Alabama CB Jameer Grimsley has Committed to Florida, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 187 CB chose the Gators over LSU “I dreamed about this since I was a jit & feel like it was God’s plan that everything happened the way it did.”https://t.co/SbuLgxkKHl pic.twitter.com/O9SShcz439 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 21, 2024

Grimsley signed with Alabama as a consensus fours-tar recruit, ranked the highest by On3 at No. 100 overall in the class of 2024. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, puts him at No.157 nationally and No. 22 among cornerbacks in the class.

Florida’s secondary didn’t perform to expectations last year and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond was fired as a result. Raymond was the Florida coach that Grimsley knew the best, but his replacement, former Los Angeles Charges assistant Will Harris, connected with him after taking over in Gainesville.

Gimsley will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire