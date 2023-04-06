Gators land in this 4-star wide receiver’s top-10 schools list

Florida football’s recruiting efforts have been coming to fruition of late as the Gators made the cut for another blue-chip prospect on Wednesday. Four-star wide receiver Mario Craver out of Pinson (Alabama) Clay-Chalkville narrowed his list of preferred schools to 10, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, and Billy Napier’s program earned a nod among those mentioned.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 150-pound pass-catcher offered the following to Fawcett in regards to the Orange and Blue following his first campus visit back on March 8.

“The Swamp itself is just different from the vibe, from the stadium all the way down to the fans. It just has been the most family-like feeling I’ve had from any school so far and also I have family that are big Gator fans.”

He also told Sports Illustrated’s Zach Goodall, “I like that everybody has one big goal: to get Florida back to where they used to be. Like in ’06 and ’08.

“So, I think that coach Napier and those coaches, they have a good plan in mind, and they need playmakers to get the ball, of course, on the offensive side of the ball,” Craver added. “They’re telling me that they need playmakers that they can get the ball into any space they want on their field.”

The high school junior also included the Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies in his list of top schools.

Craver is ranked No. 239 overall and No. 35 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 228 and 37, respectively. Florida currently holds the lone crystal ball prediction from 247Sports while Auburn is in the lead according to On3’s Recruiting Prection Machine, which gives them a 41.7% chance of landing him, while Alabama, Ole Miss and the Tennessee Volunteers lag behind at 18.7%, 8.4% and 7.0%, respectively.

