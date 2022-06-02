Gators land in this 4-star IMG Academy linebacker’s top 5

Billy Napier’s work in Bradenton continues as another IMG Academy recruit has Florida in their top five. This time it’s four-star linebacker Jordan Hall who has narrowed things down to UF, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Florida is the only program from the Southeastern Conference to make the cut and has the local advantage of being in the same state as IMG, but Hall is a Virginia kid and seems comfortable wherever he needs to be to further his playing career. That said, it helps to be able to pop up to Gainesville on a whim compared to booking a flight to Lansing or Ann Arbor.

“I’ve been up there (Florida) three times just this year alone,” Hall said to 247Sports. “The coaching staff they really show love to me and they’ve done a great job recruiting me since they got up there. I want to get up there and get my family up there this weekend and we’re looking forward to a great time.”

After visiting Florida over the weekend, Michigan State gets Hall over the weekend of June 10 and Michigan hosts him on a mid-week visit on June 14. Notre Dame is the following weekend on June 17, and North Carolina gets the final official visit a week later on June 24. That’s a packed month.

Florida is close, so there’s a good chance coaches will check in on him after the road trip, and then it’s time for Hall to make a decision. The 247Sports composite ranks Hall as the No. 153 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 10 linebacker.

Related

ESPN takes a look at how Billy Napier's rebuilding process is going at Florida Florida lands recruiting prediction from On3 for this 4-star CB The updated SEC recruiting class rankings as May comes to a close This 5-star QB had an 'eye-opening' visit to Florida last week Florida set to host this former Tennessee, West Virginia DL on midweek visit

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 games that shaped Gator fans' expectations

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 coolest records in Florida football history

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!