Gators lacrosse finishes 4th in final IWLCA Poll after successful season

The final ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll for the 2024 lacrosse campaign was announced Tuesday, with the Florida Gators finishing fourth in the final tally. It marks UF’s fifth top-five finish in program history — their first since 2014 — and the team’s best finish since 2012 when they were ranked third.

The Orange and Blue rose six spots from their previous ranking of No. 10 on May 6, representing the largest increase for any team since then. UF finished the season with a 20-3 overall record and a perfect 6-0 mark in the American Athletic Conference competition.

The Gators earned their 12th regular season conference championship and their 11th conference tournament championship (10th consecutive) before their deep run in the playoffs this spring. They ultimately fell to the top-seeded Northwestern Wildcats, 15-11, in the Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida compiled a 7-3 record against ranked opponents, with three coming on the road and 12 double-digit victories, totaling nine games with 20 or more goals scored and 17 games of allowing under 10 goals.

UF ranked first nationally in scoring offense (17.61 goals/game), points per game (26.48), scoring margin (plus-9.09), shot percentage (.550), and clearing percentage (.959), along with ranking second in free position percentage (.639), third in assists per game (8.87), sixth in draw controls per game (17.70) and seventh in scoring defense (8.52 goals allowed/game).

The Orange and Blue’s 20 wins and 20-game winning streak were both the highest in the country and program history. Florida’s 2024 totals of 405 goals, 204 assists and 407 draw controls are all records for most in a Florida season.

