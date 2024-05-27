Gators lacrosse duo earn NCAA All-Tournament Team honors
Florida lacrosse fell short in its quest for the 2024 national championship but still managed to land a pair of players on the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship All-Tournament Team. On Sunday following the title game, Maggi Hall and Danielle Pavinelli earned honors for their outstanding play during the championship round.
Hall matched a team-high five goals on Friday in the loss against Northwestern, going a perfect 3-for-3 on free position opportunities. The senior amassed 16 goals, four assists and five ground balls for a .666 shot percentage stretching over four tournament games.
Pavinelli recorded three goals and two assists in the semifinals, tying a team-high in points with five. The captain had 10 goals, eight assists, three caused turnovers and a ground ball on a .714 shot percentage in four tournament games.
2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship All-Tournament Team
Maggi Hall, Florida, Attack
Danielle Pavinelli, Florida, Attack
Katelyn Mashewske, Syracuse, Midfield/Draw
Delaney Sweitzer, Syracuse, Goalkeeper
Erin Coykendall, Northwestern, Attack
Izzy Scane, Northwestern, Attack
Madison Taylor, Northwestern, Attack
Shea Dolce, Boston College, Goalkeeper
Kayla Martello, Boston College, Attack
Rachel Clark, Boston College, Attack
McKenna Davis, Boston College, Attack
Emma LoPinto, Boston College, Attack
Most Outstanding Player: Kayla Martello, Boston College, Attack
