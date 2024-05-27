Gators lacrosse duo earn NCAA All-Tournament Team honors

Florida lacrosse fell short in its quest for the 2024 national championship but still managed to land a pair of players on the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship All-Tournament Team. On Sunday following the title game, Maggi Hall and Danielle Pavinelli earned honors for their outstanding play during the championship round.

Hall matched a team-high five goals on Friday in the loss against Northwestern, going a perfect 3-for-3 on free position opportunities. The senior amassed 16 goals, four assists and five ground balls for a .666 shot percentage stretching over four tournament games.

Pavinelli recorded three goals and two assists in the semifinals, tying a team-high in points with five. The captain had 10 goals, eight assists, three caused turnovers and a ground ball on a .714 shot percentage in four tournament games.

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship All-Tournament Team

Maggi Hall, Florida, Attack

Danielle Pavinelli, Florida, Attack

Katelyn Mashewske, Syracuse, Midfield/Draw

Delaney Sweitzer, Syracuse, Goalkeeper

Erin Coykendall, Northwestern, Attack

Izzy Scane, Northwestern, Attack

Madison Taylor, Northwestern, Attack

Shea Dolce, Boston College, Goalkeeper

Kayla Martello, Boston College, Attack

Rachel Clark, Boston College, Attack

McKenna Davis, Boston College, Attack

Emma LoPinto, Boston College, Attack

Most Outstanding Player: Kayla Martello, Boston College, Attack

