Gators just want to have fun! Meet Dothan National’s ‘nice’ resident alligator

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — If you are a golfer who likes to frequent the Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel, you may have to share the green with a reptilian friend who calls the course his home.

Jack, a four-and-a-half-foot alligator, can often be seen sunbathing on the grounds at Dothan National.

Dothan National Manager Frankie Clark tells WDHN Jack came to the course about two years ago from Limestone Creek, which connects to Cypress Creek and wraps around the property. Since then, the gator has become the unofficial pet of the staff.

While Jack spends much time at the course, he sometimes disappears for two or three days before reappearing near holes 10 or 17 or at the pond.

While most people may fear alligators, Clark says Jack has never been aggressive towards anyone. If someone gets too close, he hurries back to the safety of the water.

“He doesn’t bother us, and we don’t bother him,” says Clark.

While Jack has never been aggressive, the course does not allow visitors to feed him.

Jack has been seen by multiple WDHN staff members and ate the golf ball or Sports Director Tyler White!

