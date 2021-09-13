Gators just outside top 5 in latest College Football Power Index update

Florida is ranked sixth on ESPN’s College Football Power Index after two weeks of play. The Gators moved up two spots after Texas lost to Arkansas and Texas A&M struggled against Colorado.

ESPN gives a projected win-loss record of 9.3-2.9 for the Gators and gives Florida less than a 1 percent chance of going undefeated. That may have something to do with next week’s matchup against top-ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide may be just five spots above the Gators in the rankings, but a closer look shows an FPI difference of over 10 in favor of Nick Saban’s squad.

Florida’s offensive efficiency is good for third in the nation, according to ESPN, but the defensive efficiency rating dips to fifteenth-best.

Georgia checks in at No. 2 on the list as it has on most rankings following a Week 1 victory over Clemson. Texas A&M didn’t fall too far, landing at ninth in front of Auburn to give the SEC five of the top 10 spots. Ole Miss and Arkansas make it seven in the top 25.

ESPN FPI Top 25

1. Alabama (2-0) 26.5

2. Georgia (2-0) 23.1

3. Oklahoma (2-0) 22.9

4. Clemson (1-1) 21.8

5. Ohio State (1-1) 19.6

6. Florida (2-0) 16.1

7. Oregon (2-0) 15.6

8. Penn State (2-0) 15.4

9. Texas A&M (2-0) 14.9

10. Auburn (2-0) 14.6

11. North Carolina (1-1) 14.3

12. Michigan (2-0) 13.7

13. Iowa (2-0) 12.7

14. Ole Miss (2-0) 12.3

15. Wisconsin (1-1) 11.4

16. Notre Dame (2-0) 11.3

17. Pittsburgh (2-0) 11.1

18. Texas (1-1) 10.7

19. Virginia Tech (2-0) 10.5

20. Miami Hurricanes (1-1) 10.5

21. Cincinnati (2-0) 10.1

22. Arkansas (2-0) 10.0

23. Iowa State (1-1) 9.8

24. Virginia (2-0) 9.5

25. UCLA (2-0) 9.0

