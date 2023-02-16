Gators inch up NET rankings after Ole Miss win on Wednesday

Florida basketball got back on the winning track on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory inside the O’Connell Center against the Ole Miss Rebels. After beating the Tennessee Volunteers on the first of the month, the Gators had been in a tailspin until finally stopping the schneid.

Coming into the game, the Orange and Blue were ranked No. 52 in the NET rankings and following the Quadrant 3 win, Florida inched up one spot to No. 51. The Gators are now 14-12 overall with a 7-6 mark in Southeastern Conference play, while amassing a 2-9 record against Quad 1 teams, 1-2 for Quad 2, 7-1 for Quad 3 and 4-0 for Quad 4 matchups.

Next up for Florida are the Arkansas Razorbacks, who visit the Gators inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. The ‘Backs are currently ranked No. 21 in the NET and represent a Quad 1 matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN2 or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

More Basketball!

Here's how Florida basketball snapped its losing streak against Ole Miss PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida basketball's win vs Ole Miss Rebels How to Watch: Florida basketball vs Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday Sports Illustrated casts off Gators from NCAA Tournament bubble Gators booted from ESPN's bracketology bubble

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire