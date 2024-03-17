Gators inch up Basketball Power Index rankings with win over TAMU

Florida basketball continued its run through the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday afternoon with a come-back win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Down by 18 at one point late in the first half, the Gators turned things around and earned a 95-90 victory to advance to the finals.

In ESPN’s latest Basketball Power Index update following the win, the Orange and Blue rose one spot from Saturday’s ranking to No. 23. That puts Todd Golden’s team between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and No. 24 St. John’s Red Storm.

Florida’s BPI rating — a measurement of a team’s true strength moving forward — rose 0.1 points to 12.4 since the last update. The offensive BPI rose 0.3 points to 8.9 while the defensive BPI fell 0.2 points to 3.4.

Florida will take on the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Tournament Finals on Sunday, March 17, in Nashville with a tipoff time set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire