Gators in the hunt for this coveted defensive back out of Tallahassee

Florida football remains in the picture for three-star defensive back Ashton Hampton out of Tallahassee (Florida) University School as the 2024 recruiting class winds down ahead of the fall schedule.

“Coach (Austin) Armstrong) hits me up pretty much every day and I talk to him,” Hampton old Gators Online. “And Billy Napier is a great coach. It’s a program on the rise. They should be winning here pretty soon.”

Along with the Gators, the Arkansas Razorbacks, Clemson Tigers, Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles are the finalists in the 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound DB’s recruitment; he has officially visited all of these schools except for FSU already.

Hampton is ranked No. 687 overall and No. 72 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 710 and 31, respectively.

Clemson currently holds two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while also in the lead according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 49.4% chance of landing him. Florida is next up at 19.5% followed by Arkansas at 16.3%.

The rising high school senior is unsure what time he will announce his commitment Saturday, but he plans on informing all the schools involved in his decision Friday.

