Gators hosts in-state ATH on official visit ahead of decision

Sumner High (Florida) safety Gregory Smith has been a frequent visitor to the University of Florida this year, and he wrapped up his recruitment with an official visit to the Swamp over the weekend.

Smith has been high on UF since they offered, and getting to experience the perks of an official visit only impressed him more, according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman who spoke with him after the visit.

“Florida offered, and they started showing love quick. I love that about them,” Smith said. “I got to know the staff really quick, probably the first two weeks. It’s really not that far, things like that. Every chance I get, they invite me up, so I take the opportunity to come up here. When I first came up here I got the OV set up. This is my last visit, my last OV for the year. I enjoyed it though.”

Of course, the elephant in the room here is that Smith is a defensive back and Florida doesn’t have anyone to coach him (officially). All signs point to Los Angeles Chargers assistant defensive backs coach Will Harris moving to Gainesville, but the university has yet to make that hiring official. (Editor’s note: It is now official)

Smith is expecting to meet with Harris in the coming days, though, which could point toward his impending decision. On Dec. 3, Smith named a top six of Florida, Ole Miss, South Florida, Toledo, Vanderbilt and Virginia. He’ll announce his college commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Smith holds three-star status everywhere but On3, which puts him inside the top 300 and No. 28 among safeties in the class. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, has him down at No. 485 nationally, though.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire