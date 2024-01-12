Gators hosting trio of 2026 QB prospects for first junior day of 2024

Florida football is hosting its first junior day event of the 2024 calendar year on Saturday, Jan. 13, in Gainesville as Billy Napier and Co. look ahead to the coming one of the upcoming recruiting classes.

Among the visitors expected to be in attendance this weekend is a trio of Sunshine State quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle. None have earned a rating according to 247Sports but all are coveted passers in their class.

Firstly, there is Tampa Bay Tech’s Logan Rogers, a 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound junior who is the only one of the three to currently hold a scholarship offer from the Gators. He has visited campus numerous times, including a trip back in August before the regular season began.

“It was great,” Rogers told Swamp247. “The coaches were great. Loved it. It was like a great, competitive atmosphere. Great bonding with everyone and a great event. It’s great getting into the recruiting process early. Just being in the facility and getting to know the coaches better.”

Next is Cocoa High’s Brady Hart, a 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound signal caller from the opposite coast. He is the son of former Florida pitcher Alex Hart, who played for the Orange and Blue from 1999-2002 and was a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2002 MLB draft.

Finally, there is Lake Mary High’s Noah Grubbs, a 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound prospect from right in between the other two who has stopped in Gainesville twice as a recruit. He put up a 10-2 record in 2023, tossing for 3,670 yards at a 58.7% clip plus 49 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.

Napier’s staff also expects to get another in-state quarterback — Tampa Jesuit High’s Will Griffin in town for a junior day sometime this offseason. Griffin is a four-star recruit in the 2026 class and is ranked No. 62 overall and No. 5 at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire