Gators hosting transfer portal PG on official visit after landing in top 5

The University of California, Riverside point guard Zyon Pullin withdrew his name from the NBA draft pool on Wednesday and narrowed down his transfer options to five schools: Florida, Gonzaga, LSU, Michigan and Xavier.

Pullin, a rising fifth-year player, is wasting little time getting to the first school on that list. He’s set to arrive in Gainesville on Saturday for an official visit, according to Swamp247.

During the 2022-23 season, Pullin averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. He shot 37.7% from three-point range and kept a relatively decent assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.71 over 30 games.

NEWS: UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin has cut his list to five schools, per his agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management: Florida

Gonzaga

LSU

Michigan

Xavier Averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season. Averaged 48% from FG and nearly 40% from 3P.… pic.twitter.com/e3dPlMmoi1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 31, 2023

Todd Golden and Co. have added a ton of frontcourt options through the transfer portal but are still looking to add a point guard with three open scholarship spots on the roster. Walter Clayton and Denzel Aberdeen could see time at the point, but adding a player like Pullin gives Florida a veteran option to turn to.

Riley Kugel and Will Richard are better served as wings (SG/SF hybrids that specialize in scoring and often defense), and getting a true point guard on board frees them up. The rest of the team are big men or Alex Klatsky and Jack May (reserves).

Pullin may choose to visit a few more schools before making a decision, but Florida has had a few players commit after taking an official visit already. A blow-away experience could get him to do the same.

