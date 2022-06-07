Gators hosting top-10 QB Jaden Rashada on three-day official visit

Florida is set to host Pittsburg, California, quarterback Jaden Rashada on a three-day, midweek official visit this week. He’ll arrive on Wednesday, June 7, and depart on Friday, June 9, according to 247Sports.

Rashada named Florida one of his top seven schools on May 17 along with Cal, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas A&M. After talking with head coach Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O'Hara enough, he became keen on Florida’s potential to prepare him for the next level. A decision date of June 18 is set, so UF is getting hot at the perfect time.

“I was really impressed with everything they had to offer and really enjoyed getting to know coach Napier and O’Hara,” Rashada said to 247Sports after his most recent visit in May. “They’re good guys and very smart when it comes to the quarterback position. For me, [quarterback] development is a big part of my decision and I think that’s a strength with those guys and why I have so much interest right now.”

Harlen Rashada, Jaden’s father, said that having a head coach who coaches the position rather than a coordinator or position coach makes all the difference for his son. Napier’s unique style could be what lands him a top-10 quarterback in the class after seemingly missing out on most of the big names early on.

247Sports individually ranks Rashada No. 29 overall in the class and No. 5 among quarterbacks. The composite rankings have him at No. 53 and No. 7, respectively.

