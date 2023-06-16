Gators hosting over a dozen official visitors this weekend

The weekend of June 16-18 is set to be a busy one in Gainesville as the Florida Gators host 13 players on official visits, according to 247Sports.

Five-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller (Picayune, Mississippi) headlines the final group of June visitors to the Swamp. The Gators are looking for him to take over the JACK linebacker position and have a trio of defensive line visitors scheduled to arrive in town as well — four-stars Nasir Johnson (Dublin, Georgia) and Amaris Williams (Clinton, North Carolina), and three-star lineman Nnamdi Ogboko (Garner, North Carolina).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Four-star cornerback Wardell Mack (Marrero, Louisiana), four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles (Olney, Maryland) and three-star defensive back Teddy Foster (Sarasota, Florida) wrap up the list of defenders headed to Gainesville this weekend.

On offense, Billy Napier and co. have a pair of pass catchers coming visiting — one receiver and one tight end. Amir Jackson, a four-star tight end out of Portal, Georgia, might be Florida’s new top target at the position after missing out on Walter Matthews to USC. Tawaski Abrams, a four-star receiver out of Ft. Myers who’s committed to Florida State, could be a flip candidate.

Four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal (Leesburg, Virginia) and three-star tackle Tye Hylton (Oviedo, Florida) are the only two offensive linemen scheduled to visit.

Rounding out the list are two commits, four-star running back Kahnen Daniels and three-star safety Josiah Davis.

Advertisement

More Football!

College 12-Pack: Super Regional wrap up, top 10 games of 2023 CBS Sports ranks 2024 SEC football schedules for each school Florida earns commitment from German offensive tackle Dooley's Dozen: 12 thoughts on the SEC schedule reveal Here's Florida football's full 2024 opponent lineup

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire