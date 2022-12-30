Gators hosting Memphis transfer DL on official visit

Florida will host Memphis defensive lineman CamRon Jackson on Jan. 4 for an official visit, according to Gators Online.

Jackson entered his name into the transfer portal on Thursday and Florida quickly began recruiting him. The Gators need to restock its defensive line corps despite adding a handful of prep players at the position during the early signing period and securing a commitment from Louisville transfer Caleb Banks.

A three-star prospect from the class of 2020, Jackson originally committed to the LSU Tigers before signing with Memphis. Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Mississippi State were some of the programs that offered him out of high school, and now the Gators are back in the fold.

Desmond Watson is expected to start on the line next year, and Jackson could easily join him as a starter. During his three years with Memphis, Jackson totaled 51 tackles (25 solo) and recorded five tackles for a loss, including 2.5 sacks for 13 yards. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors from Pro Football Focus in 2022 and played in all 13 of the Tigers’ games.

Miami should get him on campus in January and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more Power Five programs take interest in Jackson. Florida getting him on campus so quickly could give the Gators a head start in this recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire