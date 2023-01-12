Gators hosting this four-star TE on first visit to the Swamp

Florida will host four-star Grayson (Georgia) tight end Kylan Fox on an unofficial visit Jan. 21, according to a social media post he made Thursday morning.

Billy Napier’s staff offered Fox back in June, but Florida wasn’t considered a major contender for him leading up to a Dec. 17 commitment date. The Gators now have another shot to compete for him after Fox pushed back his commitment date indefinitely, and the team has kept up with him enough to warrant consideration

“Ever since Coach Napier was hired, the constant contact with the new coaches has been good,” Fox said to Gators Online. “Coach (William) Peagler hits me up every other day and I think that’s big when building a relationship. This will be my first time on campus, so I’ll get to see what it’s like in Gainesville.”

On Monday, Fox announced that he’d be visiting Colorado on Jan. 21, but something obviously changed his mind and schedule. Whether it was pressure from Florida to visit or just a personal decision, it’s one that favors the Gators.

Fox was supposed to decide on Dec. 17 but backed off his self-imposed commitment date just over a week out from the big day. He cited coaching changes at the time, but Florida hasn’t lost anyone that Fox is in contact with so that likely doesn’t hurt the Gators’ chances.

Aside from Florida, he’s considering Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Ohio State and South Carolina. The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors Georgia with 17.5% odds to land him and has Georgia Tech at No. 2 with 11.6%. Clearly, the RPM believes that Fox prefers to stay home, but Florida isn’t too far from Georgia.

247Sports ranks Fox inside their top 100 overall prospects in the class of 2024 at No. 87 but that number slips to No. 193 on the composite rankings. The On3 consensus agrees with the latter assessment, ranking Fox at No. 183 overall and at No. 8 among tight ends in the class.

247Sports views Fox as an athlete since he has offers on both sides of the ball, so he’s only No. 24 among multi-position players on the composite rankings.

