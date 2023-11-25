Gators hosting blue-chip OT for regular season finale vs FSU

Lewisville (Texas) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi confirmed a report from 247Sports earlier in the week that he would be in Gainesville this weekend for his first gameday experience.

Fasusi stopped by the University of Florida to see the campus back in July, but he’s just now getting a chance to experience what it’s like to be at the Swamp on a gameday — the FSU game, no less.

“The second we got to the campus, I thought it was a big campus and looked amazing,” Fasusi said after his first visit. “The people there, man the people there are full of support.

At 6-foot-4 inches and 285 pounds, certainly has the size to play tackle in the SEC, but he has plenty of other big programs knocking at his door. This visit should help him decide whether the Gators make the first cut in his recruitment.

Back at Gainesville this weekend🐊🖤 pic.twitter.com/mqnu8flkdJ — Michael Fasusi 🇳🇬 (@Michael_fasusi7) November 24, 2023

Fasusi is a five-star talent according to the 247Sports composite as well as ESPN. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, has Fasusi rated four stars and ranked at No. 17 overall and No. 2 among offensive tackles in the class.

