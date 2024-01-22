Gators hosting Alabama offensive lineman decommit in February

Evans High (Georgia) offensive lineman Mason Short backed off his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 16 following the retirement of Nick Saban, and now Florida has another chance to recruit him.

Short posted to Twitter that he’d be in Gainsville for a visit on Feb. 3, tagging offensive line coach Rob Sale.

The Gators aren’t the only SEC team in on Short, though. Georgia is considered the favorite to land a commitment from him, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. Short has posted several times about Kirby Smart visiting his high school just hours after Saban’s retirement.

A good visit could go a long way for Florida, though. The Gators have been in this race since November 2022 when they hosted him for the South Carolina game and offered.

I will be visiting The University of Florida Feb 3rd #GoGators 🐊@CoachRobSale pic.twitter.com/Pv4rdWqWYt — Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 21, 2024

Clemson will also get Short on campus this Saturday for the Tigers’ first junior day of the year.

Short is a four-star recruit everywhere but On3. However, the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 194 overall in the class of 2025. He’s also ranked No. 10 among interior offensive linemen in the class.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire