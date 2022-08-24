Gators hosting 2024 4-star LB for fourth visit, picks up crystal ball

The guest list for Florida’s season opener against Utah on September 3 grows larger by the day, and a priority target in the class of 2024 has now joined it, according to 247Sports.

Four-star linebacker/edge rusher Adarius Hayes will be in town for the Utah game on what will be his fourth visit to the Swamp in this year alone. He made visits in March and June, and was in town for both Friday Night Lights and the recruiting cookout. He’s been high on the Gators for some time and has referred to Florid as his ‘dream school’ in the past.

“The visit was sweet,” Hayes said. “Me and the fam had a great time in Gainesville. Got a chance to be coached by Coach (Jay) Bateman and Coach (Jamar) Chaney.”

It’s still fairly early in the recruiting process for Hayes, but multiple visits early on are always a good sign. 247Sports has seen enough to place a low-confidence crystal prediction in favor of the Gators, but they hedged it as a “calling our shot” pick.

The 247Sports composite ranks Hayes No. 63 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 8 among edge rushers. The site’s individual rankings are even more bullish on Hayes, ranking him No. 41 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire