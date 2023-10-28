Gators host Tomcats for final home game of 2023

Oct. 28—The Allegheny football team will take to Frank B. Fuhrer Field today at 1 p.m. for the last home game of the 2023 season.

The Gators (2-6) will host the Thiel Tomcats (2-5) in a Presidents' Athletic Conference matchup that features two teams playing better football than their records indicate.

Allegheny lost to No. 22 Grove City 31-7 earlier this month, but every other game has been close. Without that 24-point loss, the Gators' average margin of defeat is 7.2 points, much better than 2022's 28.57 metric.

"I'll tip my cap to our players. They've really done a good job, at least through eight weeks, in compartmentalizing the season one week at a time," first-year Allegheny head coach Braden Layer said. "Never being too high, never being too low and understanding for us right now it is Year 1 of building this program and knowing what's at stake each week."

Eliminating Thiel's ugly 80-22 loss to Carnegie Mellon, the Tomcats' average margin of defeat is 22 points. Each team has beaten the same two opponents in Waynesburg and Bethany, so they will be hungry for another win.

Add in that Thiel and Allegheny are only 27 miles away, and today should be a be a hard-fought game between two long-time rivals. Allegheny leads the series 41-32, which dates back to 1893.

"This is a huge week. It's the last chance for this version of the Allegheny football team to play at Frank B. Fuhrer. It also certainly makes it a little more intense when playing the closest school in proximity to you," Layer said. "They have a couple players, or at least one, that was on our roster throughout the spring that left and went there. We're certainly making this as big of a game in our minds as we possibly can."

Thiel is led on the ground by Andrew Plowden and Joseph Fell. Plowden has 279 rushing yards and one touchdown while Fell has 272 yards and four touchdowns.

At quarterback, four different players have 30 or more attempts, but Fell got the start in last week's 20-9 loss to Geneva. Fell has completed 39 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Chase Lawler has 32 catches for 325 yards and two scores.

"We do believe we're gonna have to roll up our sleeves and get to work on offense, defense and special teams. I think the big thing that jumps out is they're in a similar boat to us," Layer said. "They had a lot of lopsided losses last year and outside of Carnegie Mellon, they're closing the gap. They got into tough, competitive, kind of drag-it-out ugly football games against a lot of teams that had their way with them in 2022."

The Gators have been powered by the senior connection of quarterback Jack Johnson and wide receiver Declan O'Brien. O'Brien's caught 78 passes for 1,017 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson is up to 1,950 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Those two, as well as numerous other seniors, are playing for pride, the love of the game and to get a win for their program on their home turf.

"I think for our seniors, it's that message of leave it better than you found it. I would say through eight weeks, anyone that's followed our football program since we've been here, there is no question and they've left no doubt in people's minds as far as our competitive level of football on Saturdays. We're a tough out for anybody," Layer said. "I would hope as our seniors move on and do whatever they do to be successful in life, that they take great satisfaction that they set the standard. They really set the expectation for what we want to do as far as competition and they've set the groundwork for where our football program will be going forward. All of that being said, they still wanna win and get a victory on Saturday."

After today, Allegheny's season finale is next Saturday at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio.

