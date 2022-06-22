Gators host pair of recruits on mid-week official visits

After hosting two elite talents last week on mid-week official visits, the Florida Gators have another duo in town. Four-star offensive lineman Lucas Simmons and three-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho arrived in Gainesville on Monday, according to 247Sports.

Simmons has warmed up to the Gators in recent months, but USC is considered the leader in his recruitment. Tennessee and Oklahoma State have also hosted him on official visits, and Florida State will get him over the weekend.

Despite playing high school ball in the state of Florida, Simmons is an international player from Sweden who moved to the States in 2021. That means the home state pitch won’t be as effective on him, but he does have two Florida schools in the mix a month or two out from his expected decision date.

Omosigho is a Texas-based recruit that’s actually rated four stars by 247Sports but composite rankings agree that he’s closer to the three-star range. Florida started talking with him in the spring and extended an offer in April. Personnel analyst Joe Hamilton played a key role in getting the ball moving with Omosigho and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke stopped by his school in spring. Now he’ll get to see Florida’s campus in person and meet the staff in its entirety.

Ranked No. 412 overall in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports composite, Omosigho isn’t short on Power Five offers. Auburn, Michigan and Oklahoma are just three of his offers, and the Sooners are making a strong push for him.

Last week’s visits went well, and five-stars can be a bit harder to please than other recruits. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of boost Florida gets in these two races after they leave town.

