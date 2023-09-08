Gators host overmatched McNeese St. looking to end 4-game skid

Florida football welcomes FCS foe McNeese State as the Gators push to snap a four-game losing streak dating to 2022 and gain some confidence before opening SEC play Sept. 16 against Tennessee in the Swamp.

Last week’s season-opening loss at Utah spotlighted an alarming lack of preparation, focus and execution by Billy Napier’s team.

“With some of the things that happened in that game, criticism is well deserved,” Napier said.

Anything less than a one-sided, mistake-free effort won’t do against a Cowboys’ squad coming off a 52-34 home loss to Tarleton State and earning $500,000 for showing up.

The Gators should have a talent edge across the board, along with history on their side. UF is 22-1 against FCS foes since 1981, the only loss a 26-20 debacle in 2013 by Will Muschamp’s injury-riddled squad.

NapIer’s players also will have plenty of motivation after their performance in Salt Lake City.

“We’re all competitors. No one here likes to lose,” tight end Jonathan Odom said. “When you get another opportunity, especially out in The Swamp, that fire is in you on every play, defending the Swamp and wanting that feeling of losing driving you to win from that point on.”

Quick slant: Florida has won 33 straight home openers, college football’s longest active streak. Dating to 2019, the Gators average 51.8 points in their last four matches with FCS teams. McNeese second-year coach Gary Goff was 22-3 at Division II power Valdosta State in 2019 and 2021 — COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season — and led the the Blazers to a runner-up finish nationally in 2021.

Coaches: Goff, 5-7 in 2nd season (64-61 overall); Napier, 6-8 in 2nd season (46-20 overall)

About McNeese: McNeese collapsed during its season opener at home against Tarleton State, allowing 35 unanswered second-half points and finishing with just 278 yards while allowing 554. Goff said he was “shell-shocked” by the Cowboys’ struggles. Quarterback Nate Glantz finished 15-of-35 passing for 166 yards and was sacked seven times. He did score on a pair of 1-yard runs. A highlight was Cam Thomas’ 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to tie the score at 7. Linebacker Micah Davey was one of the few bright spots with 12 tackles as Tarleton State averaged 7.5 yards per play. The redshirt sophomore is the son of former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey, who lost in 2020 to Steve Spurrier’s Gators in the Swamp.

About Florida: The Gators were undone at Utah by nine penalties, five sacks, an interception to set up a score and a defensive breakdown on the game’s opening play leading to a 70-yard touchdown. UF now looks to smooth out its operation and get off the schneid. Four pre-snap miscues and an illegal substitution gaffe were a difference of many as 21 points at Utah. Quarterback Graham Mertz was continually under duress behind an offensive line with a combined 13 college starts. Yet he still managed to complete 70.5% of 44 passes for a career-high 333 yards. Defensively, the Gators allowed just 200 yards after the opening touchdown and stopped the Utes on 3 of 13 third-down attempts (23.1%) — last season UF allowed a SEC-worst 47.9% conversion rate.

3 things to watch

New blood: At Utah, 22 newcomers, including 14 first-year freshmen, saw action. Napier expects the number to increase. All eyes will be on explosive freshman receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III, who is scheduled to make his first start after gaining 33 yards from scrimmage on three touches.

Trevor Etienne: The sophomore tailback is the Gators’ top playmaking threat and needs the football with room to operate. Against the Utes, he managed 37 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches often because of a shaky a offensive line or suspect play design.

The Swamp crowd: Florida returns home following a performance that frustrated fans. How Gator Nation responds to Napier’s squad against a lackluster opponent in the home opener will be telling. Only around 1,000 tickets remained Friday.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU; Radio: ESPN FM 98.1/AM 850 WRUF, Sirius/XM 136 or 201

Weather: 83 degrees, 20% rain chance

Favorite: No line.

Online: orlandosentinel.com/gators; @osgators on X.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com