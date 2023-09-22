Gators host Charlotte in final tune-up before SEC plays begins in earnest

Florida’s first three-game winning streak under second-year coach Billy Napier should be a formality against 28-point underdog Charlotte.

But the No. 25 Gators’ final tune-up before returning to SEC competition provided Napier a golden opportunity to challenge his players.

A 29-16 upset of Tennessee could prove a table-setter for a season few outside the program expected. Or it could set up the Gators for failure.

“That gives us a lot more confidence,” veteran edge rusher Princely Umanmielen said. “It gives us a good base to start from, especially in SEC play for us, to keep going and keep climbing.”

Napier pushed to keep his players focused on the task at hand. It did not always go as planned.

Umanmielen said Memphis transfer tackle Cam Jackson told his teammates a lackluster practice Wednesday was “unacceptable.”

Napier, having coached championship teams at Louisiana, was not surprised by his team’s reaction. Saturday’s performance will be telling.

“We’re always in this battle against human nature and we tend to relax,” he said. “We tend to cut a corner. We tend to not have the same urgency and intensity. So, that’s the challenge.”

Quick slant: The Gators’ second consecutive sellout in Napier’s seventh of 10 home games. They have won their past 11 non-conference games in the Swamp, dating to a 38-22 loss to Florida State in 2017 after Jim McElwain was fired. Charlotte coach Biff Poggi is new to being a college head coach, but did serve three seasons as an off-field analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Coaches: Poggi 1-2 in 1st; Napier, 8-8 in 2nd season (48-20 overall)

About Charlotte: The Poggi Era has not been the raging success his other endeavors have been. The 63-year-old was a millionaire hedge fund manager before teaching high school history and winning 13 Maryland state titles in 19 seasons at his alma mater Gilman School. Charlotte’s 41-25 loss to Georgia State led Poggi to publicly put his offensive staff on notice after the 49ers managed 356 yards and quarterbacks Jalon Jones and Trexler Ivey were sacked four times. Jones was part of Gators 2019 class but transferred in the spring after enrolling early and days before reports emerged he’d been accused of sexual battery. He has a team-leading 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with 252 passing yards and two scores but three interceptions. Charlotte’s defense was even worse than the offense against Georgia State, yielding 568 yards, including 466 passing. The 49ers are 129th of 131 teams nationally in scoring defense (39.4 ppg) and 128th in total defense (483.8).

About Florida: Quarterback Graham Mertz’s efficiency, tailback Trevor Etienne’s explosiveness and the defense’s aggressiveness were a winning formula against Tennessee. Mertz’s 75.8% completion rate through three games has dispelled many doubts about the Wisconsin transfer. Yet the Gators also have an SEC-low three completions of 30 yards or longer. Coming off a career-high 172 yards on 23 carries against Tennessee, Etienne is UF’s best playmaker and will be focal point of defensive game plans. More consistent play up front is imperative. Florida’s defensive front, on the other hand, is the best its been in years. The 6-foot-6, 360-pound Jackson dominated the Vols, finishing with six stops and a batted down, while redshirt freshman sidekick Caleb Banks, a 6-foot-5 3/4, 323-pound Louisville transfer, continues to evolve. Umanmielen lived up to his preseason billing against the Vols; sophomores Shemar James and Scooby Williams form a speedy, productive linebacking duo; Jalen Kimber has been a lockdown corner; and freshman safety Jordan Castell of West Orange could be a future star.

3 things to watch

UF’s O-line: The SEC suspended right tackle Damieon George and right guard Micah Mazzccua for the first half because of their roles in a fight at the end of the Tennessee game. After playing against the Vols, center Kingsley Eguakun is out for his third game (right ankle), leaving the Gators down three starters. FIU transfer tackle Lyndell Hudson and freshman guard Knijeah Harris look to step in for two players (George, Mazzccua) playing below expectations and make an impression. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Jake Slaughter continues to gain experience at center for the future.

Receiver Eugene Wilson III’s fellow freshmen: Wilson is out with a collarbone injury from the opening series against Tennessee. The Gators’ trust in the freshman phenom was evident during his second start as the first six passes went his way. Former walk-on Kahleil Jackson will step back in for Wilson, who replaced an injured Jackson in Week 2. But Wilson’s absence also is a chance to shine for highly touted freshman Aidan Mizell of Orlando — the Gators’ fastest player — and Andy Jean of Miami who is an excellent route-runner for a first-year player.

Kicking game: The Gators’ erratic kicking cost them points, but didn’t impact the outcome of a season-opening loss at Utah or the home win against Tennessee. One day the inconsistency could. Despite two missed field goals and a missed extra point, Adam Mihalek was given a chance to keep the starting job. Trey Smack has been perfect, albeit from close rang (three extra points, a 26-yard field goal). Napier still wanted to see more. This is his next chance.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network+; Radio: ESPN FM 98.1/AM 850 WRUF, Sirius/XM 104 or 202

Weather: 82 degrees, 0% rain chance

Favorite: UF 28 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/gators; @osgators on X.

