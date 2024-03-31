Gators host Auburn DL commit for multi-day visit in effort to flip

Florida’s first spring scrimmage on Saturday was also an opportunity for recruits to stop by and check out the Swamp, including Auburn defensive line commit Malik Autry.

The Tigers earned a verbal commitment from Autry over a year ago, but the Gators are among the teams continuing to push for him. In fact, Florida might be the positioned team to flip Autry, according to a report from 247Sports.

“I’m committed to Auburn, but they’re (Florida) right behind Auburn,” Autry said. “It’s just all a matter of time. After OV’s and everything like that.”

Florida will join Oregon, UCF and USC in hosting him on an official visit over the summer. The Gators get him on June 7.

“I’ve seen everything for the most part,” he said. “Just seeing if everything is consistent, and having a good time, and then going from there.”

The hope is to have things figured out after those official visits. He doesn’t want to take a flip decision into the season.

Recruiting Summary

Autry is a four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals’ measures, but ESPN and On3 think he’s a three-star talent.

The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four services, has him listed as a four-star at No. 244 overall and No. 17 at his position, while the 247Sports composite has him even higher at Nos. 184 and 23, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire