Gators hope to flip this 4-star commit from Alabama

The recruiting season never ends and the sweet talking of committed recruits especially doesn’t stop if they’re one of the best prospects in the nation.

Florida Gators priority target Jameer Grimsley is a hard commit to the University of Alabama, but that hasn’t stopped Florida secondary coach Corey Raymond from keeping in contact with the high school senior.

Grimsley is labeled as an athlete on 247Sports but Raymond wants to utilize the four-star in the defensive backfield. The Tampa, Florida, native says he’s confident in his but can’t deny his past fandom of the Gators.

“Coach Raymond still really wants me to come there,” Grimsley told Swamp247. “With Florida, I just want to watch the season and see how it goes. I can’t lie, I grew up a Florida fan. It’s always been my dream school but now that I am in this recruiting situation, I am thinking about what is best for me and my family. I feel like I was led to the right school for me.”

Grimsley plays numerous positions for Tampa Catholic High School but shines as a defensive back therefore catching the attention of Raymond. Grimsley is ranked No. 205 nationally and No. 16 among cornerbacks, according to 247Sports.

Grimsley pondered going to the week three rivalry game between Florida and Tennessee but he stuck to his trend of only visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide, most recently on its road trip to Grimsely’s neck of the woods at South Florida in week three.

Grimsley plans to return to Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide hosts the LSU Tigers, but he says that he’s been taking advice from Raymond to at least watch the Florida games on TV for personal scouting.

The Gators will try to prove their point on Saturday as they take on another SEC opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats, who are currently undefeated and recently took down the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and will broadcast on ESPN.

