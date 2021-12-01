Gators hoops sees small rise in CBS Sports rankings after Ohio State win

Florida basketball is off to its best start in a while, sitting at 6-0 with a pair of Quadrant 1 wins already over Florida State and Ohio State. The former came by 16 points and snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Seminoles, while the latter came on a buzzer-beating three from Tyree Appleby.

The Gators have been one of the most surprising teams in college basketball to this point in the season, and they continue to rise in both the polls and power rankings from publications. CBS Sports’ college basketball rankings are no different, and they have UF up one spot to No. 19 in the latest power rankings (note: these rankings were released before Florida’s 84-45 beatdown of Troy on Sunday).

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. got 19 points off the bench in Wednesday’s 71-68 win over Ohio State. The Gators’ next game is Sunday against Troy.

Fleming’s impressive performance against the Buckeyes was enough to earn a start against Troy, and he finished with a solid 11 points and six rebounds as every member of UF’s starting five scored in double figures.

The Gators have one of their toughest tests of the season so far on Wednesday night as the team travels to Norman to take on Oklahoma for what will be its first true road game of the season. A win over the Sooners could mean an undefeated run in conference play for Florida, as its only remaining Quadrant 1 game after this one before SEC play begins comes against Maryland.

UF didn’t have many expectations to start this season, but the transfer portal strategy seems to be working so far. The question will be if this level of play will be able to continue once the team gets into the meat of conference play in a league that should be very competitive this season.

Related

After starting the season perfect, Florida basketball heads to Oklahoma Florida basketball finally cracks ESPN's top 16 after Ohio State win Florida basketball moves into AP Top 15 after starting 6-0 Florida basketball sees major rise in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Story continues

List

3 takeaways following Florida's dominant win over Troy

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.