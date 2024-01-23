Gators hoops remains outside of CBS Sports’ bracketology after win

Florida basketball had a decent showing on the court this past week, first getting routed by the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville before bouncing back against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia with a double-digit victory of their own.

CBS Sports writer Jerry Palm released his latest bracketology update for the 2024 Big Dance and once again omitted Florida from his field of teams despite the recent win. It appears that the loss at the Vols was still a bit too much for Palm to throw the Gators a bone.

It has been three updates since the Gators were last in Palm’s bracket — which came just before the Kentucky game — when Golden’s gang was a No. 11 seed in the Midwest bracket, as compared to their No. 11 seed in the South the week before that.

Looking around the SEC, the Volunteers (No. 2), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 2), Auburn Tigers (No. 4), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 5), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 9), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 9) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 11) were the conference schools included in the NCAA Tournament prediction.

The Gators return home to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside the O’Connell Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Tipoff time is slated for another late start time at 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire