Gators hoops has a pair of AP Poll votes in preseason rankings

The start of the 2023-24 campaign is just a few weeks away for Todd Golden and the Florida men’s basketball team. Now in the second season of the head coach’s tenure, the Gators are looking to take a step forward after a sub-.500 finish overall last year.

The Orange and Blue ended the spring without a single vote in the Associated Press Poll but will begin this season with a pair of votes. This ostensibly ranks the Gators at No. 41, tied with the College of Charleston Cougars.

The preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll has Florida tied with the Auburn Tigers with five votes apiece for a de facto ranking of No. 38.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by five teams in the top 25, led off by the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers — the only SEC school in the top 10. The Vols are followed by the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 14), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 15), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16) and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 24).

Auburn (27), the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20) and Missouri Tigers (6) also received votes.

Florida tips off its 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 6 inside the O’Connell Center against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds, with a start time set for 8 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+ and can be heard on the Gator Sports Network.

A look at the full AP Poll top 25.

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

