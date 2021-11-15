Gators hoops jump into AP Top 25 after big win against Florida State

Florida coach Mike White finally got over the Florida State hurdle on Sunday by beating the No. 20 Seminoles in blowout fashion, 71-55. It was the first win in the series for the Gators since 2013 (the team went to the Final Four that year).

There were a lot of questions about this team heading into the year considering the number of newcomers on the roster, but the defense looks elite through two games and the offense has been revitalized. With the win over a ranked team, the Gators cracked the newest AP Top 25 Poll after beginning the season unranked.

They are now the No. 24 team in the country while FSU has fallen out of the top 25. The Gators are one of six ranked teams in the SEC, joining No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 21 Auburn.

The SEC is poised to have one of its strongest seasons in recent memory, and the conference will feature a lot of tough competition. Still, through two games, Florida looks like a team that could be in contention.

Here’s how the full top 25 shakes out heading into Week 2 of the season.

RANK TEAM PV CONF POINTS 1 Gonzaga (2-0) 1 West Coast 1,517 (55) 2 UCLA (2-0) 2 Pac-12 1,450 (6) 3 Kansas (2-0) 3 Big 12 1,400 4 Michigan (2-0) 6 Big Ten 1,252 5 Villanova (1-1) 4 Big East 1,232 6 Purdue (2-0) 7 Big Ten 1,223 7 Duke (3-0) 9 ACC 1,143 8 Texas (1-1) 5 Big 12 1,058 9 Baylor (1-0) 8 Big 12 1,010 10 Illinois (2-0) 11 Big Ten 920 11 Memphis (2-0) 12 AAC 886 12 Oregon (2-0) 13 Pac-12 802 13 Kentucky (1-1) 10 SEC 773 14 Alabama (2-0) 14 SEC 743 15 Houston (2-0) 15 AAC 655 16 Arkansas (2-0) 16 SEC 646 17 Tennessee (2-0) 18 SEC 575 18 North Carolina (2-0) 19 ACC 506 19 Ohio State (2-0) 17 Big Ten 438 20 Maryland (3-0) 21 Big Ten 306 21 Auburn (2-0) 22 SEC 286 22 St. Bonaventure (2-0) 23 Atlantic 10 280 23 Connecticut (2-0) 24 Big East 236 24 Florida (2-0) NR SEC 141 25 USC (2-0) NR Pac-12 63

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

