Gators hoops jump into AP Top 25 after big win against Florida State

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
Florida coach Mike White finally got over the Florida State hurdle on Sunday by beating the No. 20 Seminoles in blowout fashion, 71-55. It was the first win in the series for the Gators since 2013 (the team went to the Final Four that year).

There were a lot of questions about this team heading into the year considering the number of newcomers on the roster, but the defense looks elite through two games and the offense has been revitalized. With the win over a ranked team, the Gators cracked the newest AP Top 25 Poll after beginning the season unranked.

They are now the No. 24 team in the country while FSU has fallen out of the top 25. The Gators are one of six ranked teams in the SEC, joining No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 21 Auburn.

The SEC is poised to have one of its strongest seasons in recent memory, and the conference will feature a lot of tough competition. Still, through two games, Florida looks like a team that could be in contention.

Here’s how the full top 25 shakes out heading into Week 2 of the season.

RANK

TEAM

PV

CONF

POINTS

1

Gonzaga (2-0)

1

West Coast

1,517 (55)

2

UCLA (2-0)

2

Pac-12

1,450 (6)

3

Kansas (2-0)

3

Big 12

1,400

4

Michigan (2-0)

6

Big Ten

1,252

5

Villanova (1-1)

4

Big East

1,232

6

Purdue (2-0)

7

Big Ten

1,223

7

Duke (3-0)

9

ACC

1,143

8

Texas (1-1)

5

Big 12

1,058

9

Baylor (1-0)

8

Big 12

1,010

10

Illinois (2-0)

11

Big Ten

920

11

Memphis (2-0)

12

AAC

886

12

Oregon (2-0)

13

Pac-12

802

13

Kentucky (1-1)

10

SEC

773

14

Alabama (2-0)

14

SEC

743

15

Houston (2-0)

15

AAC

655

16

Arkansas (2-0)

16

SEC

646

17

Tennessee (2-0)

18

SEC

575

18

North Carolina (2-0)

19

ACC

506

19

Ohio State (2-0)

17

Big Ten

438

20

Maryland (3-0)

21

Big Ten

306

21

Auburn (2-0)

22

SEC

286

22

St. Bonaventure (2-0)

23

Atlantic 10

280

23

Connecticut (2-0)

24

Big East

236

24

Florida (2-0)

NR

SEC

141

25

USC (2-0)

NR

Pac-12

63

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

