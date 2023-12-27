Gators hoops home matchup with Kentucky Wildcats sold out

Exactech Arena will be filled to the brim when the Gators take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Jan. 6 as the Florida basketball program announces its first sellout game of the season for the SEC home opener.

January’s meeting will be the first time since the 1998-99 season that the two teams clashed during a conference opener.

The Wildcats have dominated the Gators throughout its basketball rivalry, including the last two seasons where Kentucky swept Florida in both campaigns. Gators head coach Todd Golden was able to manage his team to stay within reach of a win, but the Orange and Blue came up short.

The clash with the SEC rival will be the first of three Quadrant 1 opponents to open the 2024 slate of schedule.

Before then, the Florida Gators are scheduled to challenge the Quinnipiac Bobcats to round out Golden and Co.’s out-of-conference schedule. A victory over the Bobcats would be the team’s sixth-straight win and would give Florida an undefeated run through the month of December.

