Gators hoops get crystal ball pick for legacy 2025 recruit

Florida basketball hosted guard CJ Ingram — a UF legacy through his father, Cornelius Ingram — on an official visit this past week in what turned out to be a successful effort for Todd Golden and the Gators.

Following the latest stop in Gainesville, 247Sports’ Jacob Rudner submitted his publication’s second crystal ball prediction for the rising senior out of Hawthorne (Florida); the first was granted by Blake Alderman for football.

Last season, Ingram averaged 24 points, 8.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game, according to MaxPreps. The year prior, averaged 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.1 assists per contest.

As to whether he will try to play both football and basketball like his father or instead focus on one particular sport, Ingram appears to favor the parquet over the gridiron.

“I’m definitely leaning toward basketball now,” he told Pro Insight at the Pangos All-American Camp this month. “I’m pretty much done with football but whatever happens, happens. I’m just trying to enjoy the process while I can.”

Recruiting Summary

Unranked for basketball, Ingram holds two crystal ball predictions for Florida from 247Sports while On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the Gators a 99.5% chance of signing.

Ingram is ranked three stars by 247Sports and On3 in football, where he is listed as an athlete.

