Gators hoops commit reports growth spurt, will be tallest college player ever

There has been some recent hype on social media surrounding Florida basketball’s towering 2024 commit: three-star center Olivier Rioux out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The clamor surrounding the incoming freshman is focused on his updated height on the Gators’ profile page, in which Rioux is now listed at 7 feet 9 inches. If that measurement is correct, it would make the native of Montreal, Quebec, the tallest person to have ever played college basketball.

As of last November, his height was listed at 7 feet 6 inches, representing a three-inch growth spurt over the past six months. It also increased Rioux’s own Guinness World Record as the world’s tallest teenager

Canadian Gators commit Olivier Rioux's height has officially been listed on the team's website. SEVEN. FOOT. NINE. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y6AqU4FZY0 — theScore (@theScore) June 19, 2024

Not much is expected from the young center in his first year, as he is generally viewed as a developmental project by the program coming in as a preferred walk-on. However, Rioux appears to be confident in head coach Todd Golden’s skills and is willing to be patient while he earns his way up the bench.

“I like (Golden) and think he could make me grow a lot and help me (improve),” he told Gators Online. “He likes the fact I can see the floor and have good inside and outside (game) — and defensively.”.

Last year, he helped Canada earn the bronze medal at the U18 FIBA AmeriCup, averaging 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.

Rioux is ranked No. 305 overall and No. 53 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 278 and 36, respectively.

