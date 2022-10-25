Gators hoops begins Golden era unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team will start the 2022-23 college hoops season unranked on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll. Florida received just five votes in the preseason rankings.

At the top of the list are North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston. Kentucky is the first SEC team to appear at No. 4 and picked up more first-place votes than Houston did.

Arkansas and Tennessee are the next highest-ranked teams in the conference at Nos. 10 and 11, respectively. Auburn has a hold on the No. 15 spot coming into the season, and Alabama rounds out the list of ranked SEC squads at No. 19.

Texas A&M is the only other team in the conference to garner any votes, finishing at an unofficial No. 27 with 37 votes. For comparison, Dayton, the No. 25 team in the country, has just 75 votes to its name.

As far as the other in-state schools, Miami is just behind the Aggies with 31 votes and Florida State had just 13. The Gators and Seminoles meet up on Nov. 18.

A full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.

Rank Team Record Points Trend 1 North Carolina 0-0 778 (23) – 2 Gonzaga 0-0 759 (5) – 3 Houston 0-0 713 (1) – 4 Kentucky 0-0 697 (3) – 5 Kansas 0-0 660 – 6 Baylor 0-0 632 – 7 UCLA 0-0 560 – 8 Duke 0-0 552 – 9 Creighton 0-0 500 – 10 Arkansas 0-0 498 – 11 Tennessee 0-0 486 – 12 Texas 0-0 449 – 13 Arizona 0-0 352 – 14 Indiana 0-0 334 – 15 Auburn 0-0 318 – 16 TCU 0-0 317 – 17 Villanova 0-0 300 – 18 Virginia 0-0 287 – 19 Alabama 0-0 176 – 20 San Diego St. 0-0 173 – 21 Oregon 0-0 128 – 22 Michigan 0-0 122 – 23 Illinois 0-0 115 – 24 Texas Tech 0-0 107 – 25 Dayton 0-0 75 –

Others Receiving Votes

Purdue 44; Texas A&M 37; Miami-Florida 31; Connecticut 31; Michigan St. 29; Providence 22; Iowa 22; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 9; Southern California 9; Saint Mary’s 8; Wyoming 7; Wisconsin 7; UAB 6; Ohio St. 5; Florida 5; Iowa State 4; Xavier 3; Toledo 2; Rutgers 2; Drake 2; Boise St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire