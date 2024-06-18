Gators hoop legend Al Horford earns first career NBA title with Boston Celtics

The last member of the Florida Gators’ back-to-back national title-winning men’s basketball team in the NBA finally achieved what he had accomplished twice as a collegian.

After 17 years of grinding away against the best players in the world, forward/center Al Horford won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics on Monday night. In doing so, he also became the first Dominican-born basketball player to win a ring.

Horford’s trophy did not come cheap either. Despite his advanced age of 38, the Gator great was a regular contributor to his team’s cause — including an offensive outburst from behind the three-point arc to set a new NBA playoffs record.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Horford averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a block while playing 26.8 minutes per game. Across 19 playoff games, he put up 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game played.

