Gators hold steady in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Dubbin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida football celebrated its homecoming last weekend with a shutout win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, a common foe when it comes to the annual alumni event. Despite the numbers on the scoreboard, the Gators still showed some struggles that had plagued them in previous weeks, and this time against a lesser opponent.

As a result, the Orange and Blue remained at No. 21 on Paul Myerberg’s weekly USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130, which, thanks to the Arkansas Razorback‘s last-second loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, makes Florida the fifth-highest ranked Southeastern Conference school — up one from last week. Incidentally, the Hogs now sit right behind the Gators at No. 22.

A total of seven SEC teams made the top 25, with the Georgia Bulldogs remaining in the top perch while the Alabama Crimson Tide dropped three spots to No. 4. The Kentucky Wildcats crept up a notch to No. 7 while the Rebels hopped seven spots into the No. 12 slot. The Texas A&M Aggies sit behind Florida and Arkansas at No. 24 to round things out after moving up a whopping 19 spots.

Here is a look at USA TODAY Sports’ complete re-rank of the top 25 schools for Week 6 of college football.

Related

Does CBS Sports' Jerry Palm have the Gators as a NY6 team yet?

SP+ rankings amazingly still in love with the Gators after Week 6

Gators cornerback Elijah Blades no longer with the team

Where Florida stands in the AP Poll after beating Vanderbilt

Vandy win makes little difference in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

List

SEC Power Rankings: Georgia on top, Alabama falls

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories

  • Young defensive backs emerging in a major way for Rutgers football

    Rutgers football is getting some big impact moments from a trio of freshmen defensive backs.

  • UGA football offers edge rusher Sterling Dixon

    The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon.

  • Get familiar with South Florida freshman punter Andrew Stokes

    Over the course of recent history, it’s become clear Australian football players seem to have a knack for punting the ball. This occurrence is no accident though, as going outside and kicking the ball around is commonplace for people who grew up in Australia, like USF punter Andrew Stokes. “I mean over here [in America] you go out to the backyard and throw either a baseball or football, whereas back home [in Australia] you kick a football or you kick a soccer ball or something along those lines,” Stokes said in an interview Thursday.

  • Gators News: Men’s golf continues at SEC Match Play Championship

    Men's golf the lonely Gators sport in action the last couple of days. Here's how things are going for the squad.

  • Heisman Watch: With marquee games ahead, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III is big factor in race

    Through six games, Kenneth Walker III leads the nation with 913 rushing yards.

  • Hogs remain in top 20 despite 2nd loss

    Arkansas is still ranked despite losing its second straight game Saturday. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.

  • Miami QB D'Eriq King to have season-ending shoulder surgery

    It looks like the college football career of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has come to an end.

  • Cards keep churning out wins, 5-0 for first time since 1974

    The Arizona Cardinals have won offensive shootouts and defensive struggles. The Cardinals are still undefeated five games into the season for the first time since 1974 after beating the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 on Sunday. Kyler Murray threw for 239 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had a stellar touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, and the defense turned in a top-caliber performance punctuated by four crucial stops on fourth down.

  • Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams? Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley says he hasn't made QB decision

    Spencer Rattler was benched in favor of Caleb Williams during Oklahoma's come-from-behind win over Texas.

  • Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 6 Rankings

    Wake Forest remains on top of the Rivals ACC Media Poll, but there was some movement in the top five.

  • How Alabama has responded after its last 10 regular season losses

    We know how a loss can light a fire under a Saban-coached team.

  • Police: Man killed near Birmingham in fight over Alabama-Texas A&M football game

    A fight over a football game turned deadly in Alabama on Saturday when a man was shot and killed outside of a watch party.

  • Kliff Kingsbury gives injury updates about Rodney Hudson, others

    There wasn't much new information about the injured Arizona Cardinals players.

  • Where Alabama stands in polls following loss to Texas A

    Alabama fell but didn’t plummet in the national polls following its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. The previously top-ranked Crimson Tide dropped four spots in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25, falling to No.

  • Congress off the rails? Lawmakers barrel toward fall fights

    Year-end pileups of crucial legislation and the brinkmanship that goes with them are normal behavior for Congress. But Thursday night, 11 Republicans including McConnell joined Democrats in narrowly overcoming a procedural hurdle so the Senate could subsequently approve $480 billion in fresh borrowing.

  • Column: Cantlay taking plenty of time to soak up 5 big weeks

    Patrick Cantlay had that magic wand of a putter in his hands on the 16th green at Whistling Straits without having to use it. Shane Lowry conceded the match, Cantlay handed the club to his caddie and before long he was celebrating a Ryder Cup victory. Cantlay hasn't touched his clubs since then, and it might be another two weeks before he does.

  • AP Top 25: Georgia moves to No. 1, Alabama falls to No. 5 after loss to Texas A&M

    Iowa is at No. 2 while Cincinnati is at No. 3. Half of the top 10 is made up of Big Ten teams.

  • Confused by all the Medicare ads? Here are 5 tips for picking a Medicare plan

    The pandemic has made it clearer than ever — maintaining good health is critical, and it all starts with having a health plan that works for you every day, and especially in times of greater need.

  • Egyptian burn victim takes on stigma through modeling

    OWNER OF ACCESSORIES BRAND AND BURN VICTIM, HEND EL-BANNA, SAYING:"My name is Hend El-Banna, I am 37 years old and live in Alexandria, I am a burn victim."This Egyptian burn victim is challenging social stigmaLocation: Alexandria, EgyptHend El-Banna models for her own accessories brandto empower others like her and battle misconceptions towards burn victimsShe’s founded an initiative aimed at supporting victimsafter her personal struggles finding a stable jobOWNER OF ACCESSORIES BRAND AND BURN VICTIM, HEND EL-BANNA, SAYING:"After having worked at my job for about a week, the manager came up to me and said that she's sorry but she didn't want me working with them because one of the children was afraid of the way my arms looked. The child told his father, and then his father threatened to pull him out of school. I was told that this would lead to the nursery losing money because children might be pulled out because of me."OWNER OF ACCESSORIES BRAND AND BURN VICTIM, HEND EL-BANNA, SAYING:"I've become famous for modeling clothes and accessories and after seeing this abroad on the internet, where people with burns model and sing, for example on ‘America's Got Talent’, and they are treated normally. But here, in Egypt it's not normal. When I first started modeling the accessories that I make, people warned me not to show my arms because they thought I was fishing for pity, they just see it from a completely different perspective."In just three years, El-Banna's initiative has helped around 500 peopleOne such victim is Hanan Ashraf who was burned when she was eightBURN VICTIM, HANAN ASHRAF EL-SAYED, SAYING:"My name is Hanan Ashraf and I am my own hero."BURN VICTIM, HANAN ASHRAF EL-SAYED, SAYING:"When I was younger I couldn't look at myself. The first time I looked in a mirror was when I was in 12th grade. I never used to take photographs, if I hadn't taken one photograph in primary school, I would have never known what I really looked like."

  • Giants observations: Alex Wood silences Dodgers in NLDS Game 3 win

    Alex Wood pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, Evan Longoria homered and Camilo Doval slammed the door on the Dodgers in Game 3.