Gators hire new defensive coach from another SEC program

Florida football will add another member to the sidelines after making a hire to fill three different coaching positions.

According to 247Sports, former Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is expected to be added to the Florida staff as the executive head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Florida head coach Billy Napier’s staff is now filled to the brim with 10 men and Roberts is another member of Napier’s past, rooting back to his tenure with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Roberts worked with Napier for two seasons before taking the defensive coordinator position with the Baylor Bears from 2020-22 and then Auburn the following season.

Current UF defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong spent 2018 working as a graduate assistant and has stated in the past that Roberts was a key influence during Armstrong’s young career.

The Gators will continue to rebuild its program from the ground up before the start of spring practices. Many coaches have been hired and players are being brought in from the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire