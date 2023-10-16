Gators make up some ground in The Athletic’s Week 7 rankings

A battle on Saturday between two Southeastern Conference East football programs that have struggled of late was a nail-biter. Fortunately for the Gator Nation, Florida emerged victoriously from its road game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 41-39, to improve to 5-2 just past the halfway mark of the 2023 schedule.

Last week, Chris Vanini of The Athletic had the Orange and Blue ranked No. 29 overall in his weekly edition of rankings for all 133 Power Five teams. Following the Week 7 win, Billy Napier and Co. moved up to No. 27, representing a two-spot improvement.

The Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 2 with the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 9 to represent the SEC in the top 10. The Ole Miss Rebels (No. 17), LSU Tigers (No. 19) and Missouri Tigers (No. 20) wrap up the league schools among the top 25.

The Gators have a bye this week ahead of the biggest game on the schedule against Georgia. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 28, with a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. EDT set. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire