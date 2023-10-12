Gators’ gritty Graham Mertz pushes to become big-play QB

Florida’s tough guy at quarterback also needs to become more of a gambler.

Graham Mertz has shown he can take a hit. Can he now take some shots down field to ignite the Gators’ struggling offense?

Saturday’s visit to South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) offers UF (4-2, 2-1) a chance to open the playbook and unleash Mertz on the SEC’s worst pass defense.

“Hopefully going forward, we’ll be able to take advantage of some of that,” coach Billy Napier said Wednesday.

Mertz has routinely attacked defenses with short, precise throws. At its best, the approach supplements the run game, gets playmakers in space on the flanks and helps the Gators sustain drive.

But while Mertz’s 80% completion rate is on a school record-setting pace, the team’s aerial attack has been stuck in first gear and showed nominal quick-strike capability.

A 50-yard touchdown to top receiver Ricky Pearsall, the Gators’ longest scoring pass, was during the second half of a 49-7 rout of FBS foe McNeese. Mertz’s longest scoring tosses against FBS competition was a 33-yarder to Pearsall with Florida trailing 30-7 at Kentucky.

Mertz’s push for perfection at times slows down his thought process and stalls the Gators.

“There was one look where I could have thrown it downfield,” he said going 30 of 36 for three scores during last weekend’s rout of Vanderbilt. “Thought I could step up and make a play and got sacked. I’ve got to be quicker in my decision-making.”

UF has just five completions of 30 yards or longer during five FBS games, fewest of any SEC team other than Auburn. Yet, only two teams in the league have yielded more 30-yard completions than South Carolina’s 11.

Those numbers add up to opportunity. If Mertz and Co. can capitalize, the entire offense might begin to pick up the pace.

UF averages just 22.8 points against FBS foes, ahead of only South Carolina (22) among SEC teams.

“It opens things up,” said tailback Montrell Johnson Jr., who is coming off a season-high 135 rushing yards against Vanderbilt. “It gets the defense to push back a little bit. It gets guys out of the box and that would be great for us to start running the ball. Those two things go together.

“They complement each other and we got to just get back to that and execute.”

With future No. 4 NFL draft pick Anthony Richardson in 2022, the Gators completed 20 30-yard passes — six to fifth-year senior Justin Shorter, a fourth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills.

Mertz lacks Richardson’s big arm and escapability. Other than Pearsall, the Gators do not have a dynamic, productive veteran receiver.

Florida’s offensive line issues have been another challenge. Expected to be bigger and better, the O-line has underperformed.

A big reason is veteran center Kingsley Eguakun (right ankle) has played only against Tennessee and Kentucky; he will miss his fifth game Saturday while redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter steps in. Transfers Micah Mazzccua (Baylor) and Damieon George Jr. (Alabama) have been at best average. Each also was suspended for the first half against Charlotte for their roles in a late-game scuffle during a Sept. 16 win against Tennessee.

Mertz has suffered 15 sacks, several forcing him to gather himself before getting to this feet.

“Graham is 100 percent a guy’s guy,” Slaugther said. “He is gritty, he’s tough. He prepares as much if not more than anybody you’ll ever meet. It really matters to him.

“He’s a true professional.”

Mertz has been a quick study since his December transfer from Wisconsin and his veteran presence sets a high standard with his new teammates.

“He’s just a football guru,” Pearsall said. “He’s a dedicated guy. He’s just one of those guys that’s super involved and wants to know about everything, each and every detail about defenses.

“That’s helped him tremendously.”

Mertz has surpassed expectations at UF.

After all, the 22-year-old had a lot to prove and a low bar to clear.

Mertz’s transfer received a lukewarm response, given his inconsistency at Wisconsin and failure to live up to his billing as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2019. The No. 1 QB that year is South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma. LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who started his career at Arizona State, and Oregon’s Bo Nix, who signed with Auburn, were in the same class.

Each has found success at his second stop.

“Just the world we’re living in, and thank the good Lord for it,” Napier said. “We certainly have benefitted from it.”

Mertz’s longtime quarterbacks coach said his pupil is a new man.

“There were some hard times and some things that you probably got blamed for that weren’t his fault,” Justin Hoover told the Orlando Sentinel. “Florida’s re-energized him — the coaching staff, new teammates, the Swamp. You can feel his smile through the phone.”

Having worked with Mertz since he was 12, Hoover still speaks with him weekly. Like everyone watching the Gators, Hoover is eager for more points and big plays during the season’s second half.

Unlike those who question Mertz’s ability to do it, Hoover, founder of Spin It Quarterback Academy in Kansas City, Mo., is confident it’s a matter of time.

“They just need one to fall,” he said. “When one falls, you’re going to get potentially a little bit of a domino effect.”

