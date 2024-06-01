Gators grab pair of crystal balls for 4-star in-state 2026 CB recruit

Florida football’s recruiting efforts continue to roll along as Billy Napier and Co. take on the tireless task of rebuilding the Gators’ once-proud program.

The Orange and Blue got some good news on Thursday when 247Sports submitted a pair of crystal ball predictions for four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters out of Seffner (Florida) Armwood in the 2026 cycle. The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound defensive back was offered back in January and has been back a few times since then.

“His main contact at UF has been secondary coach Will Harris, and even since his arrival, he and Waters have forged a strong bond,” 247Sports’ Blake Alderman begins. “Mix that bond with the fact that Waters has grown up following Florida, and his father is a big fan of the program as well. Florida has also had plenty of success in the Tampa area in recent years, so there are plenty of names on the roster currently that Waters is familiar with.”

Recruiting Summary

Waters is ranked No. 188 overall and No. 14 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 143 and 11, respectively.

Despite 247Sports’ two crystal balls, Florida trails the Florida State Seminoles in On3’s recruiting prediction machine with a 44.9% chance of landing him against FSU’s 54.4% chance.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire