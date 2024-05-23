Gators golfer John DuBois back and ready for UF’s NCAA title defense

GAINESVILLE — Returning after a storybook season, Florida golfer John DuBois learned sequels are rarely as good as the original.

After he’d helped Florida win the 2023 SEC and NCAA championship, DuBois came back for a fifth season to do it again. Instead of leading the new-look Gators, their veteran stalwart became lost in the wilderness.

DuBois, who hails from Windemere, found himself out of the lineup during last month’s SEC Championships, where he burst onto the scene in 2022 as the tournament’s individual champion and earned the winning point during the 2023 title run.

“It stung not playing at Sea Island [Ga.],” DuBois said Monday. “I went out and watched. I was like, ‘I want to be playing. I want to be in the shots.’

“I think I just to got a little bit ahead of myself a little bit, expectations a little too high.”

Downtrodden and demoralized, DuBois was able to ground himself in time to find his way back for another national championship run, beginning Friday at Omni La Costa (Champions Course) in Carlsbad, Calif.

Coach JC Deacon staged a 72-hole qualifier to give players a final chance to stake a claim to a spot in the starting lineup. DuBois seized the opportunity, finishing a team-leading 15-under to beat super sophomore Parker Bell by 3 shots.

“He had one more chance. He had to win,” Deacon said. “He knew that. I told him that — and he played four great rounds. Nice to have him back in the lineup, for sure.”

DuBois’ calming presence and cool under pressure was critical during last week’s NCAA Regionals. Needing a strong final day to secure a top-five spot in the 54-hole event, the Gators moved up two spots to third place.

Leading the way were Bell, who tied for eighth on the week, Orlando freshman phenom Jack Turner, who carded a final-round 3-under 69, and DuBois, who was a bogey-free 3-under on the back nine highlighted by a closing birdie for a 1-under 71.

“It just speaks to his persistence and resilience,” said sophomore Matthew Kress, the Gators’ other returning starting from the 2023 title team. “When we need him the most, he’s back in the lineup where he should be … just credit to him for sticking to it. At this level with everything going on, it’s really easy to just kind of throw a towel and be like, ‘OK, it was just wasn’t my year and I’m gonna turn pro.’

“But he’s stuck it out.”

Along the way, DuBois sought the counsel of renowned sports psychologist Bob Rotella, who worked with DuBois’ mother, the former Amy Childers, who played at USF and later on several professional tours.

DuBois endeavored tirelessly on every facet of his game.

DuBois ultimately had to recalibrate the vision he had for his final collegiate season.

The low point came in late February during the the prestigious Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, where he carded consecutive 79s.

“I kind of took a step back and figured some things out,” DuBois recalled.

With nine other players to manage, Deacon left DuBois to his own devices.

“I don’t think there was a whole lot said,” Deacon recalled. “He’s been here long enough to know that if there are guys playing better than him, they’re going to play. You don’t just get to play because you’re a fifth-year senior or a superstar freshman. You’ve got to earn everything you get.

“John knew he was going to have to figure it out on his own.”

Deacon’s pitiless approach and DuBois’ determination have player and coach bound for their fourth straight NCAA Championship tournament — in 2021 DuBois was the alternate.

The NCAAs will be staged for the first time on a new Gil Hanse-designed course no one in the 30-team field will have played beyond a single practice round.

“It just evens the playing field,” Dubois said.

Even so, he and the No. 14 Gators must finish among the top eight to qualify for the championship round of match play.

DuBois is a stellar 7-2 during postseason match play, a testament to his grit and self-belief. Each was tested time and again this season, but he learned how to stay the course.

“Don’t get ahead of yourself; that’s probably the toughest part,” DuBois said. “Just really stay within yourself. Don’t try to play outside your own game and keep it simple.

“Go have fun because it’s supposed to be fun — don’t make it miserable.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com