Gators make giant leap in USA TODAY Sports’ Week 1 Re-Rank

The major poll results are still pending but USA TODAY Sports has already gotten ahead of the game by publishing its college football re-ranking after the conclusion of Week 1 of play. As many might expect, the Florida Gators made a huge jump from the last update, leaping 33 spots into the top 25.

The Gators currently sit at No. 13 in the re-rankings and are one of six SEC teams in the top 25. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs sit at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, while the Texas A&M Aggies are also ahead at No. 8. Trailing behind are the Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 18 and Kentucky Wildcats — Florida’s next opponent — at No. 23.

The jump up the re-rankings was one of the best improvements seen among the 131 schools included. Only the Syracuse Orange (44), Arizona Wildcats (42) and James Madison Dukes (35) saw bigger boosts, while the Old Dominion Monarchs matched the Gators’ gains.

