Gators getting no love in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after upsetting No. 20 Missouri
Florida’s nine-point win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday wasn’t enough to earn some support in the Week 11 update to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Tigers came into that game ranked No. 20 but are now on the outside looking in at the top 25 with 21 total points in this week’s poll. Florida, however, didn’t get a single vote after taking care of LSU — the Tigers earned votes last week — and Mizzou.
It appears that it will take more than just a couple of fringe conference wins to improve Florida’s stock, but the Gators are in for more of the same with Texas A&M and Mississippi State coming up this week. The Aggies received a few votes in this week’s poll, so a 2-0 week should convince some voters that Florida is among the top half of the SEC.
Speaking of the rest of the conference, Alabama is the highest ranked at No. 4, Tennessee is still in the top 10 at No. 9, Auburn is No. 17 and Arkansas is barely clinging to a ranked spot at No. 25. Kentucky joins Missouri and Texas A&M outside of the top 25 with 10 points.
Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Trend
1
Houston
16-1
777 (17)
—
2
Kansas
14-1
768 (9)
—
3
Purdue
15-1
743 (5)
—
4
Alabama
13-2
699 (1)
—
5
UCLA
13-2
645
+1
6
Gonzaga
14-2
616
+2
7
15-2
574
+3
8
Xavier
14-3
555
+3
9
Tennessee
14-2
537
-4
10
Virginia
13-2
499
+2
11
Arizona
13-3
410
-2
12
Iowa State
11-3
379
+2
13
Texas Christian
14-1
372
+4
14
Connecticut
12-2
367
-7
15
Kansas State
13-2
364
-2
16
Miami (FL)
12-3
266
-1
17
Auburn
13-2
235
+5
18
Marquette
11-3
197
+5
19
14-3
177
+9
20
Providence
13-2
172
-1
21
Charleston
12-4
153
+3
22
Baylor
12-3
133
+5
23
Illinois
13-4
97
+3
24
Saint Mary’s
16-1
88
+7
25
12-3
82
-9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Missouri; No. 21 Duke; No. 25 San Diego St.
Others Receiving Votes
Rutgers 74; Duke 64; Florida Atlantic 58; Michigan St. 42; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; San Diego St. 24; Iowa 23; Ohio St. 21; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; Boise St. 7; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.
