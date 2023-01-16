Gators getting no love in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after upsetting No. 20 Missouri

Florida’s nine-point win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday wasn’t enough to earn some support in the Week 11 update to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Tigers came into that game ranked No. 20 but are now on the outside looking in at the top 25 with 21 total points in this week’s poll. Florida, however, didn’t get a single vote after taking care of LSU — the Tigers earned votes last week — and Mizzou.

It appears that it will take more than just a couple of fringe conference wins to improve Florida’s stock, but the Gators are in for more of the same with Texas A&M and Mississippi State coming up this week. The Aggies received a few votes in this week’s poll, so a 2-0 week should convince some voters that Florida is among the top half of the SEC.

Speaking of the rest of the conference, Alabama is the highest ranked at No. 4, Tennessee is still in the top 10 at No. 9, Auburn is No. 17 and Arkansas is barely clinging to a ranked spot at No. 25. Kentucky joins Missouri and Texas A&M outside of the top 25 with 10 points.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.

Rank Team Record Points Trend 1 Houston 16-1 777 (17) — 2 Kansas 14-1 768 (9) — 3 Purdue 15-1 743 (5) — 4 Alabama 13-2 699 (1) — 5 UCLA 13-2 645 +1 6 Gonzaga 14-2 616 +2 7 Texas 15-2 574 +3 8 Xavier 14-3 555 +3 9 Tennessee 14-2 537 -4 10 Virginia 13-2 499 +2 11 Arizona 13-3 410 -2 12 Iowa State 11-3 379 +2 13 Texas Christian 14-1 372 +4 14 Connecticut 12-2 367 -7 15 Kansas State 13-2 364 -2 16 Miami (FL) 12-3 266 -1 17 Auburn 13-2 235 +5 18 Marquette 11-3 197 +5 19 Clemson 14-3 177 +9 20 Providence 13-2 172 -1 21 Charleston 12-4 153 +3 22 Baylor 12-3 133 +5 23 Illinois 13-4 97 +3 24 Saint Mary’s 16-1 88 +7 25 Arkansas 12-3 82 -9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Missouri; No. 21 Duke; No. 25 San Diego St.

Others Receiving Votes

Rutgers 74; Duke 64; Florida Atlantic 58; Michigan St. 42; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; San Diego St. 24; Iowa 23; Ohio St. 21; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; Boise St. 7; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.

