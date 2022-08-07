Gators getting familiar with this QB in the class of 2025

The Florida Gators got a good look at quarterback Tramell Jones, a member of the class of 2025, at the team’s Friday Night Lights camp, according to Gators Online.

Jones first stopped by Gainesville in June and picked up an offer, but this was another chance for him to get on campus and with the coaching staff. It’s still very early in the recruiting process for him, but Jones already has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Pittsburgh. Ohio State, Miami and USC are also showing interest.

Head coach Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O'Hara spent plenty of time with him and made it clear that he was a priority target.

“That was the first time I’ve ever been on the field at The Swamp before, and it’s just amazing,” Jones said. “Plus, coach Napier is just a great guy outside of football and a great human being.”

Jones appears more than willing to help build that bridge with the Florida staff. He has a high interest in attending UF and is hoping to get back on campus for another visit; however, he doesn’t have any dates planned just yet.

The On3 consensus does not yet have rankings for the class of 2025, but he threw for 1,253 yards as a freshman with a 14:5 touchdown to interception ratio. He completed just over half of his 160 attempts and should build on that performance this season.

