Gators getting 5-star offensive tackle on campus in March

Florida football will host one of the top offensive tackles in the class of 2025, Evans (Atlanta, Georgia) offensive tackle Mason Short, on a March visit, according to Swamp247.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 280-pound recruit picked up an offer from the Gators during his last visit with the program, which came during UF’s regular season win over South Carolina. This time, he’ll get to see how coaches lead players on the field and during meetings before narrowing things down to a smaller list of schools.

Right now Alabama and Georgia stick out as two major players in his recruitment. The Bulldogs have a 33.6% chance to land him as things stand, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine, and the Crimson Tide are a close second with 29.4% odds. South Carolina is third at 10.4% and Ohio State is at 8.6%, so Florida could jump ahead of either of those programs with a strong visit.

With just under two years to decide, short doesn’t have to make any decision in the near future. He may look to wrap things up early, though, given he’s one of the nation’s top recruits.

Short is ranked No. 28 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 3 among offensive tackles in the class. On3 has him in a similar position on its consensus rankings. Short comes in at No. 31 overall and No. 2 among those at his position there.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire