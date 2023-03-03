Gators getting this 2025 EDGE on campus this weekend

Things are starting to heat up in Gainesville and it is not entirely due to the changing of the seasons. Rather, the month of March represents a return to the college football recruiting grind as Billy Napier and the Gators get set to host a flurry of talented young prospects on campus now that the dead period has expired.

One of several high school prospects set to visit the Swamp on the opening weekend according to Swamp247 is Highland Home (Alabama) edge rusher Jakaleb Faulk, who will be making his third visit to Hogtown this time around. The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound defensive lineman received an offer from the Gators last summer while on campus with his older brother Keldric Faulk for his official visit and followed up with a game-day visit in November.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and off-field assistant Jamar Chaney have the most time into Faulk’s recruitment, with former defensive coordinator Patrick Toney also involved before his departure to the NFL.

The high school sophomore already made a stop with the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday to open up his spring visit schedule, with the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers also on his itinerary.

Neither 247Sports nor On3 currently have ratings or rankings for Faulk. However, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida out front for his talents with a 35.6% chance of signing him. The Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels follow behind at 21.1%, 9.5% and 7.9%, respectively.

