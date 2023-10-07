Gators gear up for battle at W&J

Oct. 7—After battling a ranked Carnegie Mellon team, the Allegheny (2-3) football team travels to Washington to play a previously nationally ranked Washington & Jefferson (4-1) team today at 2:05 p.m.

Last week, Allegheny lost 19-3 to the Tartans, ranked No. 24 at the time. The Gators held them to the lowest scoring output of the season, but couldn't sustain offensive drives against the No. 1 defense in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

"We had three or four opportunities where we had receivers behind coverage or caught them in one or two busted coverages. Whether it was the route being slightly off the landmark, the ball being slightly overthrown, not quite enough time to get the football out, we just couldn't connect," Allegheny head coach Braden Layer said, "Ultimately it comes down to if we lose it falls on the shoulders of the head coach and we have to do a better job of making those reps count in practice and putting our guys in some higher pressure situations and more meaningful reps throughout the course of the week."

Layer looked to Grove City College's game plan for his own against CMU last week, as the Wolverines beat the Tartans the week prior. He may do it again because Grove City beat W&J 31-24 last week.

The Presidents were ranked as high as No. 24 before their loss to Grove City. W&J's defense allows 11 points per game while its offense averages 44.2 points per game, the highest in the PAC.

"The difference for us this week from Carnegie Mellon is Carnegie Mellon plays a little bit of our style of game. Where we felt like we had a good chance if we shrink the game down we could compete with a top 25 team," Layer said. "W&J plays lightning fast, they average close to 50-some points per game. It's maybe the toughest offense to game plan against in our conference, if not one of the toughest in the country.

"It's a unique challenge. It's definitely different schematically from CMU, but at the end of the day it does boil down to keeping their offense off the field and being able to sustain drives at a higher clip than we did last Saturday."

Quarterback Jacob Pugh leads the conference in touchdown passes with 16, double the second highest in the PAC. His favorite target is John Peduzzi, who has 11 touchdown catches and 619 yards, both metrics top the conference.

Peduzzi is sure to command extra attention today.

"I think the biggest thing is you hear about the 50/50 ball. I'm sure if you talk with their staff they don't feel like it's 50/50 when it's thrown his way. With his size and combination of speed and athleticism, those 50/50 balls have usually ended up in their favor," Layer said. "It does require not just one guy on him. We'll have to be really smart because we do play a lot of man coverage, to try and get pressure on the quarterback and some cover zero stuff. We're going to try to pick and choose our best opportunities to do that."

Following today's matchup in Washington, the Gators host Grove City College.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.