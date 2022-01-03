Gators gain votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida has been inactive since a win over Stony Brook on Dec. 22 as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. That resulted in the postponement of Florida’s SEC opener at Ole Miss that was scheduled for last Wednesday evening, and now the Gators will hope to be ready to go for a home matchup against Alabama on Wednesday night.

UF is set to open conference play now with three-straight Quadrant 1 games, so it will certainly have a chance to buff its resume. However, with the inaction, it didn’t see much of a change in the Week 8 update of the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. After receiving two votes last week, that doubled to four despite the team being sidelined.

However, the Gators are still on the outside looking in, unlike several other teams in the SEC. Auburn is the only team currently in the top 10, ranking No. 9. The Tigers are followed by No. 13 Kentucky, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 20 Alabama and No. 21 LSU. Arkansas also received 15 votes but couldn’t crack the top 25.

Here’s how the full poll breaks down this week.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

12-1

713

4

Gonzaga

11-2

693

5

UCLA

8-1

657

6

Kansas

11-1

654

7

Arizona

11-1

559

8

USC

12-0

517

+1

9

Auburn

12-1

512

+2

10

Michigan State

12-2

507

11

Iowa State

12-1

450

-3

12

Ohio St

9-2

412

13

Kentucky

11-2

344

+4

14

Houston

12-2

328

15

Villanova

9-4

286

+7

16

Texas

11-2

285

+2

17

Providence

13-1

284

+4

18

Tennessee

9-3

253

-3

19

Colorado St

10-0

229

+1

20

Alabama

10-3

223

-1

21

LSU

12-1

208

-5

22

Seton Hall

9-3

160

-9

23

Wisconsin

10-2

156

24

Xavier

11-2

136

25

Texas Tech

10-2

110

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1.

Related

Gators hoops enters new year top 25 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index

Here's where Lunardi's bracketology has Florida basketball entering 2022

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories