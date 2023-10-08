Gators gain a vote in Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll after Vandy win

Billy Napier and Co. scored a homecoming win on Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but it was anything but a pretty performance. Nonetheless, Florida football improved to 4-2 at the halfway point of the season thanks to a 38-14 win in the Swamp.

Last week, the Gators received just one single vote in the US LBM Coaches Poll after their loss at the Kentucky Wildcats. Following the Week 6 win, Florida doubled its vote count from one to two, tied with Miami (Ohio) and Memphis.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain ranked No. 1 and the Alabama Crimson Tide was the only other SEC team to make the top 10 at No. 10. The Ole Miss Rebels (No. 13), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 17), LSU Tigers (No. 20), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 23) and Missouri Tigers (No. 25) round out the conference teams in the top 25.

Next up for Florida is a trip to Columbia, South Carolina, to face Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 14, inside William-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 6 is listed below.

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Others receiving votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire