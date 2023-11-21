Gators gain ground in CBS Sports rankings after Missouri loss

Florida football is riding a four-game losing streak into the final weekend of the regular season after getting nipped by a last-second field goal by the Missouri Tigers on the road. The Gators have had ample opportunities to earn their mandatory sixth win of the season and now it all comes down to the final game.

Following college football’s Week 12 action, CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson submitted his full rankings of the 133 schools that comprise the Football Bowl Subdivision, including the Orange and Blue. Florida landed at No. 44 — up one spot from last week’s rankings.

Billy Napier’s boys are bookended by the Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 43 and Kentucky Wildcats — who beat UF earlier this fall — at No. 45.

Next up for the Gators are the Florida State Seminoles, who travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, for a matchup between two in-state rivals. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPN.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire